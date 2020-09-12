DubaiCoin (DBIX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $229,945.84

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 12th. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $229,945.84 and $1,042.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0539 or 0.00000511 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00026585 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00024640 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00014105 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005090 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009627 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00010680 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

