Dynamite Market Capitalization Reaches $83,458.90 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Dynamite token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $83,458.90 and $47,737.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00009077 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00073562 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00309356 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001563 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00044442 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000435 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009221 BTC.

Dynamite Token Profile

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 807,427 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,390 tokens. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dynamite Token Trading

Dynamite can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.