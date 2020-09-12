Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) is Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises approximately 5.4% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Eaton by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 78,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 22.0% during the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Eaton by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 65,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Eaton by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 854,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,367,000 after purchasing an additional 63,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,562,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,478 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ETN. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.39.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $315,120.74. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $4,136,505.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,834 shares in the company, valued at $15,488,586.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,597 shares of company stock worth $9,550,626. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,049,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,043. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $106.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.25 and a 200 day moving average of $87.71. The firm has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

