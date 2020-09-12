Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.02

Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.02 and traded as high as $20.17. Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund shares last traded at $19.75, with a volume of 148,651 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day moving average is $19.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVT. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund by 51.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,146 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 22,019 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund during the first quarter worth about $3,325,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund during the first quarter worth about $4,599,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund during the first quarter worth about $7,498,000.

Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund Company Profile (NYSE:EVT)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

