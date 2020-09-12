Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) Position Raised by PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the quarter. Ebix comprises approximately 2.8% of PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned 1.12% of Ebix worth $10,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Ebix in the second quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ebix by 103.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ebix in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Ebix by 1,368.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Ebix by 20.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EBIX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ebix from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ebix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.97.

Shares of Ebix stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.79. The stock had a trading volume of 250,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,538. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average is $21.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 2.07. Ebix Inc has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $46.12.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.37. Ebix had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $113.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Ebix’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%.

In other news, Director Neil D. Eckert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $239,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ebix Profile

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

