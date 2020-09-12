EchoLink Market Cap Tops $1.07 Million (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 12th. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $150,361.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EchoLink has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar. One EchoLink token can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, LBank, Hotbit and Huobi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00045043 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006831 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $518.75 or 0.04949111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002615 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00037911 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00053245 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

EchoLink Token Profile

EchoLink is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LBank, Hotbit and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

