Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) is Hound Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Hound Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 21.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,621,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 698,354 shares during the period. Echostar comprises about 6.6% of Hound Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hound Partners LLC’s holdings in Echostar were worth $73,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SATS. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Echostar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $449,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Echostar during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Western Standard LLC grew its stake in Echostar by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 193,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,410,000 after buying an additional 36,683 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Echostar by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Capital Investments LLC now owns 624,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,464,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Echostar during the 2nd quarter worth $3,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Echostar alerts:

SATS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Echostar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Echostar in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

Shares of Echostar stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.88. The stock had a trading volume of 345,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Echostar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.39 and a fifty-two week high of $45.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.18. Echostar had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Echostar Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Echostar Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS).

Receive News & Ratings for Echostar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echostar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.