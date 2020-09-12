ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.83.

A number of analysts recently commented on ECNCF shares. CIBC upgraded ECN Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Raymond James assumed coverage on ECN Capital in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ECN Capital from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised ECN Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

OTCMKTS ECNCF traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $3.83. The stock had a trading volume of 12,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,300. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.18. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $4.63.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler – Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.

