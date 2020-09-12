eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) Shares Sold by PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,051,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 139,695 shares during the period. eGain accounts for 4.3% of PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned 3.43% of eGain worth $15,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in eGain by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 17,738 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of eGain in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of eGain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $389,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 129,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

eGain stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.66. 253,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,100. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. eGain Corp has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average of $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $409.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.39, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.80.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. eGain had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 9.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that eGain Corp will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $50,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,663.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $553,100 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EGAN. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on eGain from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on eGain from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on eGain in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on eGain from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. eGain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.43.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

