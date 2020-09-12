Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $7.94 Million Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,936,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 3.7% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $270.45. 71,809,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,811,860. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $303.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $275.51 and a 200 day moving average of $235.33.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.