Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Position Trimmed by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,409 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co makes up about 4.1% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $35,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 60.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter worth $23,711,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,001,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.53. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

In other news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 212,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $34,593,944.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,194,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,278,765,737.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 560,236 shares of company stock valued at $92,148,441. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $149.55 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.92.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

