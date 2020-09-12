Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Buys Shares of 7,469 Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 0.5% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.65. 8,670,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,909,055. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Cowen increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Vertical Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

