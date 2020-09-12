Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Has $4.62 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 50.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,474 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises 4.6% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DUK traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $83.03. 3,196,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,013,137. The company has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.27. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.22.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.47.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

