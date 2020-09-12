Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Makes New Investment in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 35,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,000. Pinnacle West Capital makes up about 2.6% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 283.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at $295,000. Abbot Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter worth $773,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 9.6% during the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 20,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 210,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,955,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PNW traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,520. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.29. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $105.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.43 and a 200-day moving average of $78.07.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $929.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.14 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.7825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.62%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PNW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

