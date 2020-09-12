Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 3.8% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 403.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $104.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,836,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,759,947. The firm has a market cap of $140.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.68. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.57.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,004,593.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,573,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.75.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

