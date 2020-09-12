Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Sells 650 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 4.8% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,899.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,319,000 after acquiring an additional 115,099 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.2% in the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 32.5% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 30,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,460,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,866. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $166.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

Several brokerages recently commented on UPS. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Standpoint Research cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.33.

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

