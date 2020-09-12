Elrond Price Tops $13.79 on Top Exchanges (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Elrond token can now be bought for approximately $13.79 or 0.00133486 BTC on popular exchanges including Dcoin, Bilaxy, Binance DEX and Binance. Elrond has a market cap of $189.13 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Elrond has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elrond alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009664 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00049727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00120291 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00264210 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.77 or 0.01633163 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000314 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00205278 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond launched on March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,202,272 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,710,605 tokens. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Elrond Token Trading

Elrond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bilaxy, Dcoin and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.