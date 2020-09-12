eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.34. eMagin shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 764,366 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMAN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in eMagin stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of eMagin at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

