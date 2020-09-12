Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 19,765 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 676.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,765 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 566.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Accenture by 47.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 29.5% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Cowen upped their price target on Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.96.

NYSE:ACN traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,301,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,218. The stock has a market cap of $148.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $247.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.94.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total transaction of $250,146.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,385,932.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total transaction of $839,266.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,886,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,958. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.