Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires Shares of 153,096 Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 153,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,823,000. Citigroup comprises approximately 0.4% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 12.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 28,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of C traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.00. 21,019,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,057,456. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.19. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $106.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.75.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on C shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.03.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

