Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys 138,228 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 804.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,411 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,228 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 0.5% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,885,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,884,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,177 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Intel by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,611,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,921 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,122,927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217,997 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,810 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,324 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.28. 29,309,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,402,202. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

