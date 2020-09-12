Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $7.05 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 420.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,040 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,074 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 0.4% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Facebook by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,662,849 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $277,363,000 after purchasing an additional 94,034 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 3,984 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,372,243 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,062,890,000 after acquiring an additional 84,923 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.60, for a total value of $42,796.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,296.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,863 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,220. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BofA Securities boosted their price objective on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $290.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Facebook from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.42.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $266.61. 18,899,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,124,564. The firm has a market cap of $763.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.25. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.