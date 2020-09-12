Engineers Gate Manager LP Increases Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,668 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 112.5% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $30,000. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 26.5% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.05.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.06. The stock had a trading volume of 18,266,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,809,523. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $214.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

In related news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $19,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,199,461.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

