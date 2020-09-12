Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $4.71 Million in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 184,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,712,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 759,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,806,000 after buying an additional 12,376 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 29,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 446,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,813,000 after buying an additional 25,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $24.27. The stock had a trading volume of 34,838,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,752,976. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $98.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 123.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Wolfe Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Wells Fargo & Company to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.