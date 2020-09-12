Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases New Stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 42,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 93.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIS. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.88.

In related news, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total transaction of $12,398,071.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,673.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $3,159,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,776 shares of company stock worth $17,322,864. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FIS traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.23. 2,586,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,059,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.31 and its 200-day moving average is $135.42. The stock has a market cap of $90.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,803.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

