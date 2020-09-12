Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) will announce $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, COO Graham W. Bacon purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 30,000 shares of company stock worth $542,300. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 238.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 76,906,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,397,385,000 after acquiring an additional 54,149,658 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 56,197,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $803,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238,995 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,603,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $301,694,000 after acquiring an additional 153,258 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,381,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $234,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,082,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $215,686,000 after acquiring an additional 43,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $17.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,844,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,293,725. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.43%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

