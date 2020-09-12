Entree Resources (TSE:ETG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.37

Entree Resources Ltd (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.37 and traded as high as $0.48. Entree Resources shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 382,587 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on Entree Resources from C$0.35 to C$0.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get Entree Resources alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.33 million and a PE ratio of -13.00.

Entree Resources (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Entree Resources (TSE:ETG)

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Entree Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entree Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.