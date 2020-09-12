Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.343 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 9th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th.

Equity Lifestyle Properties has increased its dividend by 26.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Equity Lifestyle Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE ELS traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.11. The stock had a trading volume of 610,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,775. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.27. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $77.55.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $254.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.55 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 17,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $1,186,629.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,304 shares in the company, valued at $8,802,185.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ELS shares. TheStreet lowered Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Lifestyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.60.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.