ERF Wireless (OTCMKTS:ERFB) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.01

ERF Wireless, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERFB)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. ERF Wireless shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 112,500 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.

About ERF Wireless (OTCMKTS:ERFB)

ERF Wireless, Inc provides wireless broadband access solutions for the energy industry in North America. The company conducts its operations through Energy Broadband, Inc, Wireless Bundled Services Division, and Enterprise Network Services segments. It offers wireless bandwidth and related support services, including nomadic terrestrial wireless broadband circuit connectivity to the wellsite; wellsite communications equipment rental; wellsite IT support services; wellsite IT services over broadband; network monitoring and maintenance:; layer 2 secure communications connectivity products rental and services; fixed site terrestrial wireless broadband connectivity; network design and construction; production field supervisory control and data acquisition; and midstream communications, monitoring, and security solutions for the oil and gas industry.

