Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $410.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) to report sales of $410.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $425.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $396.79 million. Etsy reported sales of $197.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 107.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%. The firm had revenue of $428.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.37 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $112.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $88.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $86.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Roth Capital raised shares of Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.27.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 9,842 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $1,090,395.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,958.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.18, for a total transaction of $371,102.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,406.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 370,578 shares of company stock valued at $42,885,572. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Etsy by 201.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Etsy during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 23.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Etsy by 43.8% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,444,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,816,401. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Etsy has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $141.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

