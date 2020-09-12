EuroSite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.08

Shares of EuroSite Power Inc (OTCMKTS:EUSP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as low as $0.06. EuroSite Power shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 1,500 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08.

EuroSite Power Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EUSP)

EuroSite Power Inc, owns, operates, and distributes on-site energy systems in the United Kingdom and Europe. Its energy systems produces and supplies electricity, heat, hot water, and cooling solutions to commercial and industrial customers, such as healthcare facilities, hotels, multi-family hotels, multi-family residential buildings, leisure centers, industrial buildings, and schools and colleges.

