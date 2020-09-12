Eva Cash (EVC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $252.00

Eva Cash (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Eva Cash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges including EtherFlyer, Coinlim and Altilly. Eva Cash has a market capitalization of $12,207.41 and approximately $252.00 worth of Eva Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Eva Cash has traded up 6.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00045043 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006831 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.75 or 0.04949111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002615 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00037911 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00053245 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Eva Cash Profile

Eva Cash is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Eva Cash’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 900,000 tokens. Eva Cash’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io . The official website for Eva Cash is theevacash.com

Eva Cash Token Trading

Eva Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinlim, Altilly and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eva Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eva Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eva Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

