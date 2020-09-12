Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 45.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,148,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 953,274 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 2.87% of Everest Re Group worth $234,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 47.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,062,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,484,000 after purchasing an additional 340,598 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 48.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth about $1,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $203.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.58.

Shares of RE stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,978. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.00. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $157.32 and a 1-year high of $294.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.44. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.05, for a total value of $221,711.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,227.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Doucette sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $217,044.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

