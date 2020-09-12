Everex (EVX) Price Up 7.7% Over Last Week

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Everex token can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00003077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Everex has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. Everex has a market cap of $7.25 million and $284,326.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Everex alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00045319 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006845 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $518.40 or 0.04993400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00038054 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00053475 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Everex

Everex is a token. It launched on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Everex is www.everex.io

Buying and Selling Everex

Everex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.