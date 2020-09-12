Everipedia Trading Up 13.2% Over Last 7 Days (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Everipedia token can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including BigONE, DragonEX, Bitfinex and Bancor Network. Everipedia has a market cap of $19.53 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded up 13.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,013,199,894 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,444,554,090 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

Everipedia Token Trading

Everipedia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Upbit, Bitfinex, OTCBTC, BigONE and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

