Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 million.
Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. Evolution Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%.
Evolution Petroleum Company Profile
Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.
Recommended Story: What is a support level?
Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.