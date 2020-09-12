Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 million.

Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. Evolution Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%.

EPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Evolution Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

