Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.47

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.47 and traded as high as $6.79. Exco Technologies shares last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 66,410 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on XTC. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Exco Technologies from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Exco Technologies from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Get Exco Technologies alerts:

The company has a market cap of $257.19 million and a P/E ratio of 11.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$70.96 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Exco Technologies Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Exco Technologies Company Profile (TSE:XTC)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

Featured Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.