Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EYEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Eyenovia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Sunday, July 19th.

NASDAQ EYEN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.43. 70,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,425. Eyenovia has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $6.92. The company has a market capitalization of $70.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average is $3.23.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts predict that Eyenovia will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 333,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $1,198,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,593,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,260.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

