Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,032 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 1.0% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,620,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Facebook by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,920,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,053 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after buying an additional 6,394,036 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,812,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,794,733,000 after buying an additional 723,655 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after buying an additional 2,431,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.64, for a total value of $115,292.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,670.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,863 shares of company stock worth $9,085,220. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $266.61. 18,899,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,124,564. The company has a market cap of $763.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $264.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.25. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BofA Securities upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.42.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.