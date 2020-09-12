Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,752 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 0.9% of One Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 9,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.65, for a total value of $3,177,592.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,372 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,237.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,863 shares of company stock worth $9,085,220 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded down $1.91 on Friday, hitting $266.18. 876,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,752,532. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $264.37 and a 200 day moving average of $218.98. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $779.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FB. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush upped their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Facebook from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.42.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

