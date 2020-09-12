Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,218 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 1,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $339.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,598,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,355. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $338.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.31. The company has a market capitalization of $152.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $363.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.42.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total value of $887,441.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,261,654.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $605,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,549,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,889 shares of company stock valued at $7,119,719 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

