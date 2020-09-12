Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Purchases 114 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,961,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,868,793,000 after purchasing an additional 784,298 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,989,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,406,390,000 after purchasing an additional 235,852 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Accenture by 2.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,026,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,453,285,000 after purchasing an additional 355,755 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 23.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,101,000 after buying an additional 1,840,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,608,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,446,000 after buying an additional 289,003 shares during the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total value of $839,266.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,886,071.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total transaction of $500,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,929.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $228.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.96.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,301,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,461. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $247.82. The company has a market cap of $152.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.84.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

