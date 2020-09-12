Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,820 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 1.9% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 80.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.00. 40,195,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,319,204. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $61.86. The company has a market cap of $174.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Oracle from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Oracle from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.86.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $77,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,391,358,826.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $21,632,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock worth $344,646,000. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

