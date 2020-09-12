FantasyGold Price Tops $0.0025 (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 12th. In the last week, FantasyGold has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. FantasyGold has a total market cap of $40,782.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FantasyGold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00121253 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00048976 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00266097 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.90 or 0.01626920 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000314 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00204232 BTC.

FantasyGold Coin Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 16,241,597 coins. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

FantasyGold Coin Trading

FantasyGold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

