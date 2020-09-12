Fantom (FTM) Reaches Market Cap of $64.15 Million

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Fantom token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000286 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, Bgogo and Bilaxy. In the last week, Fantom has traded down 7% against the dollar. Fantom has a market cap of $64.15 million and $6.99 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00120033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00048577 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00264991 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.82 or 0.01598435 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000311 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00202260 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom’s total supply is 2,138,153,791 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,123,455,605 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bgogo, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Kucoin, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

