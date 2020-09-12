Fiii (FIII) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Fiii (CURRENCY:FIII) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Fiii coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and CoinEgg. Over the last seven days, Fiii has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Fiii has a total market cap of $54,005.59 and $532.00 worth of Fiii was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fiii Coin Profile

Fiii’s genesis date was September 12th, 2018. Fiii’s total supply is 2,445,238,542 coins and its circulating supply is 482,404,699 coins. The official website for Fiii is fiii.io . Fiii’s official message board is medium.com/@fiiilab.io . Fiii’s official Twitter account is @FiiiLab and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Fiii

Fiii can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fiii directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fiii should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fiii using one of the exchanges listed above.

