First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 11th

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th.

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has increased its dividend by 285.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,568. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $23.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average of $18.65.

