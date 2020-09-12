First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (FFA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on September 30th

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by 19.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:FFA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.14. 15,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,967. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average is $14.21. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $17.75.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

