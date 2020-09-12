FLETA Hits Market Capitalization of $7.10 Million (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One FLETA token can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges including GDAC and DigiFinex. Over the last week, FLETA has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. FLETA has a market cap of $7.10 million and $2.50 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009664 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00049727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00120291 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00264210 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.77 or 0.01633163 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000314 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00205278 BTC.

FLETA Profile

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,018,361,078 tokens. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain . FLETA’s official website is fleta.io . The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling FLETA

FLETA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

