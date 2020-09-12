Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Shares Acquired by PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,000 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Fluor Co. (NEW) worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FLR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Fluor Co. (NEW) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of FLR traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.07. 3,955,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,127,043. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 2.76. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $22.49.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

